June's jobs breakdown: Hiring hot spots, weak spots

United States employers added 372,000 non-farm jobs in June, beating Wall Street expectations but below the 390,000 jobs added in the prior month. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% in June, the lowest level since February 2020.

The private sector has recouped all the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and has surpassed its February 2020 level by 140,000.

The following is a FOX Business roundup of the top five industries that led the month's growth.

Professional and business services

Employment in professional and business services continued to grow in June, with an increase of 74,000 jobs.

Within the industry, job growth occurred in management of companies and enterprises (+12,000), computer systems design and related services (+10,000), office administrative services (+8,000), and scientific research and development services (+6,000).

Employment in professional and business services is 880,000 higher than in February 2020.

Leisure and Hospitality

Following closely behind is the leisure and hospitality sector, which added 67,000 jobs in June, including 41,000 jobs in food services and at drinking establishments.

However, employment in the leisure and hospitality sector overall is down by 1.3 million, or 7.8%, since February 2020.

Health Care

Health care employment rose by 57,000 in June, with gains in ambulatory health care services (+28,000), hospitals (+21,000), and nursing and residential care facilities (+8,000).

Health care employment is below its February 2020 level by 176,000 jobs, or 1.1%.

Transportation and Warehousing

In June, transportation and warehousing saw a gain of 36,000 jobs, with warehousing and storage seeing an increase of 18,000 jobs and air transportation adding 8,000 jobs.

Employment in transportation and warehousing is 759,000 jobs above its February 2020 level.

Manufacturing

Rounding out the top five industries leading June's gains is manufacturing, which returned to its February 2020 level following an increase of 29,000 jobs.

Other areas that saw improvement in June over the previous month include information (+25,000), social assistance (+21,000), wholesale trade (+16,000) and mining (+5,000).

Meanwhile, areas, where employment saw little change over the previous month, include construction (+13,000), retail trade (+15,000), financial activities (+1,000), other services (+2,000) and government (-9,000).