Fed's favored inflation gauge shows consumer prices rose again in June

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed that prices increased slightly in June as the central bank continues to monitor for signs of tariff-induced inflation impacting consumers.

The Commerce Department on Thursday reported that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis and 2.6% from a year ago, with the headline figure above the estimate of economists polled by LSEG. Those figures mark accelerations from last month's readings of 0.1% and 2.3%.

Core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 0.3% on a monthly basis in June and 2.8% from a year ago, with the annual figure coming in above estimates. On an annual basis, core PCE ticked higher from 2.7% last month, while the monthly figure was also up from the 0.2% reading in May.

Federal Reserve policymakers are focusing on the PCE headline figure as they try to bring inflation back to their long-run target of 2%, though they view core data as a better indicator of inflation. Headline PCE rose from 2.3% to 2.6% in June, while core PCE also rose from 2.7% to 2.8%.

Prices for goods were up 0.6% in June from a year ago. Durable goods rose 0.9% from last year and nondurable goods were up 0.5% over that period.

Services prices were 3.5% higher in June when compared with last year.

Wages and salaries increased 0.1% on a monthly basis in June, which was the slowest monthly growth since at least November.

The personal savings rate as a percentage of disposable personal income was 4.5%, unchanged from last month.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.