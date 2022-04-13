Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon doesn't see recession in short term, but warns of uncertainties

The CEO cautions on soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine

close
JPMorgan Chase CEO joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ for a 3-part interview Tuesday at 6 am ET. video

Jamie Dimon previews expected rate hikes in 2022

JPMorgan Chase CEO joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ for a 3-part interview Tuesday at 6 am ET.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday he does not envision the U.S. falling into a recession this year, but emphasized there are major factors challenging the economy right now that could have unforeseen impacts.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon looks on during the inauguration the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank, June 29, 2021 in Paris.  (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File / AP Newsroom)

Dimon said during the big bank's first-quarter earnings call that the economy has "strong underlying growth right now" that keeps him from predicting a recession in the near future, saying that growth will continue through the second and third quarters but "after that, it's hard to predict."

"I can't forecast the future any more than anyone else," Dimon said, adding, "the Fed forecasted and everyone forecasts and everyone's wrong all the time."

MARKETS ARE UP, THE ‘WORST IS BEHIND US’: EXPERT

The CEO then pointed to two countervailing factors he sees as "storm clouds on the horizon": soaring inflation and Russia's war against Ukraine.

jerome powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Al Drago/The New York Times via AP, Pool / AP Newsroom)

"Inflation and Ukraine are powerful forces that threaten the economy," Dimon said, according to Reuters. "The Fed needs to try to manage this economy and try to get to a soft landing, if possible."

EARNINGS ARE GOING TO GET ‘WORSE’ DURING Q2: EXPERT

JPMorgan reported a 42% decline in first-quarter profit, earning $8.28 billion, or $2.63 per share, missing Wall Street expectations of $2.72 per share. Revenue from the same quarter a year ago fell 5% to $30.72 billion, but surpassed analysts' expectations of $30.59 billion.

The disappointing results caused the bank's shares to fall to $125.65 – their lowest since January 2021.

JPMorgan

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files (REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files / Reuters Photos)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
JPM JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 127.24 -4.26 -3.24%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We remain optimistic on the economy, at least for the short term – consumer and business balance sheets as well as consumer spending remain at healthy levels," Dimon said in a statement accompanying the results. "But see significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine."