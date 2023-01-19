Jobless claims unexpectedly drop to 190,000, lowest level in four months

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped last week, falling to the lowest level in four months.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show initial claims for the week ended Jan. 14 fell to 190,000 from the unrevised 205,000 recorded a week earlier. That is below the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000 claims and matches a low notched in mid-September.

Continuing claims, filed by Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment benefits, rose slightly to rose slightly to 1.65 million for the week ended Jan. 7, an increase of 17,000 from the previous week. One year ago, nearly 2.30 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.