Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jobs

Jobless claims unexpectedly drop to 190,000, lowest level in four months

Number of Americans applying for unemployment falls to lowest level in 16 weeks

close
Payne Capital Management president Ryan Payne claims the U.S. economy will see a soft landing in 2023 after markets respond positively to the December jobs report. video

December jobs report points to soft landing: Ryan Payne

Payne Capital Management president Ryan Payne claims the U.S. economy will see a soft landing in 2023 after markets respond positively to the December jobs report.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly dropped last week, falling to the lowest level in four months.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show initial claims for the week ended Jan. 14 fell to 190,000 from the unrevised 205,000 recorded a week earlier. That is below the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000 claims and matches a low notched in mid-September. 

Continuing claims, filed by Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment benefits, rose slightly to rose slightly to 1.65 million for the week ended Jan. 7, an increase of 17,000 from the previous week. One year ago, nearly 2.30 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits.

Person looks at job opportunities

Pedestrian passes a "Help Wanted" sign in the door of a hardware store in Cambridge, Mass., July 8, 2022. (Reuters/Brian Snyder / Reuters Photos)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.