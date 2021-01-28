Another 847,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week
Economists expected 875,000 Americans to have filed for unemployment benefits last week
The number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits edged lower but remained elevated last week as the labor market struggles to recover from a surge in COVID-19 infections nationwide and new restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show 847,000 Americans filed first-time jobless claims in the week ended Jan. 23, slightly lower than the 875,000 forecast by Refinitiv economists.
The number is nearly four times the pre-crisis level but is well below the peak of almost 7 million that was reached when stay-at-home orders were first issued in March. Almost 70 million Americans, or about 40% of the labor force, have filed for unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
