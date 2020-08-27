Weekly jobless claims totaled 1M last week, in-line with expectations

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped last week, in line with estimates, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Initial weekly jobless claims totaled 1.006 million for the period ending Aug. 22, bringing the total number of claims to 58.4 million, or 36.5% of the U.S. labor force, since coronavirus-related lockdowns began in March.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected 1 million new claims.

Last week, the number of Americans filing for unemployment aid unexpectedly rose to 1.1 million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.