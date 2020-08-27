Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

Weekly jobless claims totaled 1M last week, in-line with expectations

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected 1M new claims

One-stop operator Vickie Gregorio with the Heartland Workforce Solutions talks to a jobseeker outside the workforce office in Omaha, Neb., as others seeking employment wait behind her. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped last week, in line with estimates, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Initial weekly jobless claims totaled 1.006 million for the period ending Aug. 22, bringing the total number of claims to 58.4 million, or 36.5% of the U.S. labor force, since coronavirus-related lockdowns began in March.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected 1 million new claims.

Last week, the number of Americans filing for unemployment aid unexpectedly rose to 1.1 million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.