More than 1.1M Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week to more than 1 million, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Initial weekly jobless claims totaled more than 1.1 million for the week ending Aug. 15, bringing the total number of claims to more than 57 million since coronavirus-related lockdowns began in March.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected 925,000 new claims.

Last week, the number of Americans filing for jobless aid fell below 1 million for the first time since the pandemic began.

