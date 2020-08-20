Expand / Collapse search
More than 1.1M Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected 925,000 new claims

Pennsylvania business owner: People unsure where economy is going

Green Eyed Lady co-owner Colleen Cottrell says people are uncertain how the U.S. economic picture might change after Election Day.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week to more than 1 million, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Initial weekly jobless claims totaled more than 1.1 million for the week ending Aug. 15, bringing the total number of claims to more than 57 million since coronavirus-related lockdowns began in March.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected 925,000 new claims.

Last week, the number of Americans filing for jobless aid fell below 1 million for the first time since the pandemic began.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.