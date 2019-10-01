Amazon, Facebook and Google to face another House inquiry

Big tech firms are about to be invited to Capitol Hill once again.

House Small Business Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velazquez plans to invite Amazon.com, Alphabet’s Google and Facebook to face questions from her committee on how the companies may be interfering with small businesses.

The hearing may be held in late October or November, according to the Washington Post.

The companies have already face investigations from the House Antitrust Subcommittee, the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department.

In the hearing, Velazquez plans to home in on issues small businesses face when trying to compete with or promote themselves on the companies’ platforms.

The committee also plans a second panel with testimony from small businesses affected by the companies.

Amazon, Facebook and Google didn’t immediately respond to the Washington Post's requests for comment.