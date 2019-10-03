Google CEO Pichai, Ivanka Trump to promote worker training program

The Trump administration has pushed corporate innovation as part of its jobs agenda. The goal is to train and prepare workers for the future.

On Thursday, White House adviser Ivanka Trump will meet with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Dallas.

The White House says Pichai will sign the Pledge to the American worker and also announce a significant expansion in their IT certificate training program.

The ITCP trains workers for IT jobs and no college education is required.

It trains workers within six months and trainees have access to 40+ company job openings that participate in Google's training software database.

A Google official says they will expand this program and will be available to more students in more states.

Google says so far 85,000 people have participated in the program.

Part of a White House initiative is committed to expand programs that educate, train, and reskill American workers from high-school age to near-retirement.