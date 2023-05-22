Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Inflation pummeled US household finances last year, Fed survey finds

Fed report shows steep decline in Americans' financial well-being

Historically high inflation took a notable toll on Americans' finances last year, when rising prices outpaced wage gains and chewed into household budgets, according to newly released Federal Reserve data.

The central bank's 2022 Survey of Household Economics and Decision Making (SHED) report released Monday, which was fielded from October 2021 through November 1, 2022, found the share of U.S. adults who reported they were worse off financially than a year earlier jumped from 20% to 35% – the highest level since the question was first asked nearly a decade ago.

man stressed calculating bills with family behind him

The Federal Reserve's annual Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households survey for 2022 indicates a sharp increase in Americans who said they were worse off financially than a year prior. (iStock / iStock)

"Overall financial well-being declined markedly," according to the report, which found 73% of respondents said they were doing at least OK financially last year, a drop of five points from the year prior.

The share of adults who reported spending less than their income in the month before the survey fell below pre-pandemic levels, while the share of Americans who reported their credit card debt increased rose.

CREDIT CARD DEBT SET TO HIT $1T AS CHRONIC INFLATION CRUSHES AMERICANS

The Fed said "inflation affected people's spending and saving choices in several different ways," pointing out that nearly two-thirds of adults stopped using a product or used less because of higher prices, 64% switched to a cheaper alternative, and more than half (51%) of Americans reduced their savings due to their budgets being squeezed.

woman shopping target

A woman pushes a shopping cart through the grocery aisle at Target in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 16, 2022. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Working adults also showed greater anxiety about being able to afford to retire. Only 31% of non-retirees reported that their retirement savings plans were on track last fall, a nine-point drop from 2021. 

Although inflation has eased from a peak of 9.1%, it remains roughly more than double the pre-pandemic average and well above the Fed's 2% target rate. 

MINNEAPOLIS FED CHIEF KASHKARI OPEN TO PAUSE IN INTEREST-RATE HIKES AMID INFLATION

The Fed has raised interest rates 10 consecutive times to the highest level in 16 years in its most aggressive tightening campaign since the 1980s as it battles to bring prices down, but another survey released Monday shows America's top economists do not expect the central bank to reach its 2% goal any time soon.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference on interest rates, the economy and monetary policy actions, at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington, DC, June 15, 2022. The Fed has raised interest rates ten times straight (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The National Association for Business Economics (NABE) outlook survey found just 2% of business forecasters said they believe inflation will have slowed to 2% by the second half of 2023, while a 59% majority don’t believe inflation will decline to the Fed’s target level until 2025 or later. 

FOX Business' Megan Henney and Eric Revell contributed to this report.