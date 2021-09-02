Ida hits Northeast causing widespread flooding, power outages; airlines cancel flights

The remnants of what was once Hurricane Ida slammed the Northeast causing power outages, life-threatening flooding, tornadoes and heavy rains overnight Wednesday.

Images and videos posted to social media showed cars left stranded on highways, while In the flooded streets of Brooklyn water poured into New York City subway stations. Damaging tornadoes also slammed New Jersey neighborhoods.

According to power outage tracker Poweroutage.US, the storm left nearly 76,000 people in Pennsylvania without power Thursday morning in addition to almost 61,000 in New Jersey and more than 42,700 in New York.

Officials warned Thursday that residents continue not to travel if possible.

"Many roads remain flooded and closed this morning throughout the state. Please stay off of the roads if you do not need to be out to allow crews to clear downed wires and trees," the New Jersey State Police tweeted. "If you see a flooded area, do not attempt to drive through it. Turn around; don’t drown."

Flood advisories continued in areas of New York City on Thursday morning and New York City's emergency management system said that while a citywide travel ban had expired, a travel advisory was in effect.

"All non-emergency vehicles are advised to stay off of NYC streets and highways while clean-up continues," the agency tweeted.

Water rescues were still underway Thursday morning and at least eight people died in New York City. One death was reported in northern New Jersey.

Meteorologists reported that rainfall broke local records, including Newark, N.J.'s, wettest day on record.

The baggage claim area of Newark Liberty International Airport flooded and the airport said late Wednesday that it had suspended all flight activity.

"All flight activity is currently suspended & travelers are strongly advised to contact their airline for the latest flight & service resumption information. Passengers are being diverted from ground-level flooded areas," the airport said.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, severe weather conditions caused "arrival and departure delays."

"The storm has passed & operations are returning to normal. As of now, 20 departure flights are canceled today at #JFK," the airport tweeted on Thursday morning. "Passengers are strongly urged to check with their carriers before traveling to the airport."

LaGuardia Airport, also in New York City, was inundated with heavy rainfall and said Wednesday night that weather conditions had caused flight disruptions and advised passengers to check with airlines to determine the status of their flights.

Early Thursday morning, Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida was near Long Island, N.Y., and accelerating northeastward toward Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

The National Hurricane Center warned that while widespread heavy rainfall would continue to wind down, flood and flash flood watches will continue across portions of southern New England.