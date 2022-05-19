Ford recalls SUVs due to fire risk, advises parking outside

Ford recalled 350,000 total vehicles in three separate recall notices Thursday, recommending that some SUVs be parked away from buildings.

The company warned that roughly 39,000 2021 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators and are liable to start on fire even when turned off. Ford requests that owners of the vehicles take them into dealerships for repairs, warning that they should not be parked indoors or near buildings in the meantime.

"These vehicles may pose a risk of under hood fire, including while the vehicle is parked and off," the company wrote in a statement. "Ford, which began investigating the issue on March 24, 2022, has not yet established a cause. The incidents are believed to originate in the rear of the engine compartment near the passenger side of the vehicle."

The company's second recall pertains to roughly 310,000 heavy-duty trucks, which may have non-functioning airbags. Affected models include 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks, according to the Associated Press.

The last recall pertains to 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021, which may suffer from faulty acceleration.

"We are working around-the-clock to determine the root cause of this issue and subsequent remedy so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles" General Manager of Ford Passanger Vehicles Jeffrey Marentic said in a statement. "We recognize the importance of staying in touch with our customers until we resolve this matter."