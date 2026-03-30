Average tax refund up nearly 11% from a year ago, IRS data shows

Fresh data from the IRS shows that Americans' average tax refunds in the 2026 filing season have risen significantly from last year as the filing deadline approaches.

IRS data through March 20 showed that the average tax refund amount has risen to $3,571 in the 2026 filing season to date, an increase of $350 or 10.9% from the $3,221 average refund at this stage of the filing season in 2025.

The total amount refunded to taxpayers by the IRS through March 20 was more than $202 billion, an increase of 12.9% from the $179 billion refunded at this stage last year.

The total number of refunds issued has increased modestly from last year, increasing 1.8% to just over 56.7 million with an increase of about 1 million for the 2026 filing season.

IRS REFUND TRACKER EXPLAINED: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE THIS YEAR'S TAX FILING DEADLINE

Overall, the filing season is progressing at a slightly slower pace than last year's. The total number of returns received as of March 20 was nearly 78.9 million, a decrease of 0.9%, while the total number of returns processed was just over 77.8 million, down 1.1%.

A growing number of taxpayers are choosing to prepare their tax returns on their own this year, with the number of self-prepared returns filed up 1.9% to more than 37.8 million.

By contrast, the number of e-filed returns submitted by tax professionals on behalf of their clients is down 1% when compared with last year, with 39.7 million submitted by tax professionals so far.

The deadline to file your return for tax year 2025 is Wednesday, April 15, although taxpayers who need an extension may request it by the date – though they're required to make an estimated payment.

IRS WARNS TAXPAYERS TO BEWARE OF DANGEROUS NEW SCAMS THIS TAX SEASON

More Americans are receiving refunds via direct deposit in this filing season as the IRS phases out paper refund checks for most taxpayers.

Direct deposit refunds – a metric that includes all refunds processed this year including current and prior year returns – is up 6.5% from a year ago to nearly 57.3 million.

The average direct deposit refund is up 8.4% and has risen to $3,561; while the total amount refunded by direct deposit has increased 15.5% to nearly $204 billion.

IRS UNVEILS PROPOSED REGULATIONS FOR NEW TRUMP ACCOUNTS SAVINGS PROGRAM

While the IRS began phasing out paper refund checks last fall, it will still send paper checks if no alternative is available. Options for taxpayers without bank accounts include prepaid debit cards, digital wallets or other limited exceptions.

IRS data also shows a surge in the number of visits to the agency's website this tax season, with visits to IRS.gov up 55.6% from a year ago – rising from 244 million to more than 380 million visits.

Changes to federal tax law under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was enacted by President Donald Trump last year and made significant changes to aspects of the federal tax code, may have contributed to the surge in web traffic.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE