Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Housing

Homebuilding bounces back as lumber prices cool

Housing starts rose 3.6% in May

close
Zillow President Susan Daimler argues the hot housing market 'feels really sustainable' as pandemic 'reshuffling' continues and more millennial buyers age into the market. video

Zillow president on housing boom: 'This looks nothing like 2008'

Zillow President Susan Daimler argues the hot housing market 'feels really sustainable' as pandemic 'reshuffling' continues and more millennial buyers age into the market.

U.S. homebuilding bounced back in May as lumber prices pulled back from record highs. 

Housing starts rose 3.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.572 million, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. April’s reading was revised lower to 1.517 million from 1.569 million. 

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected housing starts to rise to 1.63 million.

Permits for future construction slipped 3% to a rate of 1.681 million units in May, missing the 1.73 million units that economists were expecting. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 