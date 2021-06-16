Homebuilding bounces back as lumber prices cool

U.S. homebuilding bounced back in May as lumber prices pulled back from record highs.

Housing starts rose 3.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.572 million, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. April’s reading was revised lower to 1.517 million from 1.569 million.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had expected housing starts to rise to 1.63 million.

Permits for future construction slipped 3% to a rate of 1.681 million units in May, missing the 1.73 million units that economists were expecting.

