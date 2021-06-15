Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Housing

Homebuilder confidence slips to 10-month low as rising material costs weigh

National Association of Homebuilder’s/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index in June fell 2 points to 81

close
Zillow President Susan Daimler argues the hot housing market 'feels really sustainable' as pandemic 'reshuffling' continues and more millennial buyers age into the market. video

Zillow president on housing boom: 'This looks nothing like 2008'

Zillow President Susan Daimler argues the hot housing market 'feels really sustainable' as pandemic 'reshuffling' continues and more millennial buyers age into the market.

Homebuilder confidence slipped to its lowest level since August 2020 as rising material costs weighed on sentiment. 

Data released Tuesday showed the National Association of Homebuilder’s/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index in June fell two points to 81. Any reading above 80 signals strong demand.

The index can range from 0 to 100 with any print over 50 considered positive sentiment.

"Higher costs and declining availability for softwood lumber and other building materials pushed down builder sentiment in June," said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke. "These higher costs have moved some new homes beyond the budget of prospective buyers, which has slowed the strong pace of home building."

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 