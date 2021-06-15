Homebuilder confidence slips to 10-month low as rising material costs weigh

Homebuilder confidence slipped to its lowest level since August 2020 as rising material costs weighed on sentiment.

Data released Tuesday showed the National Association of Homebuilder’s/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index in June fell two points to 81. Any reading above 80 signals strong demand.

The index can range from 0 to 100 with any print over 50 considered positive sentiment.

"Higher costs and declining availability for softwood lumber and other building materials pushed down builder sentiment in June," said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke. "These higher costs have moved some new homes beyond the budget of prospective buyers, which has slowed the strong pace of home building."

