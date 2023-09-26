Home prices hit a new record-high in July

Home prices rose for the sixth consecutive month in July even as buyers continued to confront steep mortgage rates .

Prices increased 0.6%nationally in the period from June to July on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday. On an annual basis, prices are up 1% from their peak in June 2022, according to the index.

"We have previously noted that home prices peaked in June 2022 and fell through January of 2023, declining by 5.0% in those seven months," said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, in a release. "The increase in prices that began in January has now erased the earlier decline, so that July represents a new all-time high for the National Composite."

