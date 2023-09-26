Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Home Mortgage

Home prices hit a new record-high in July

US home prices rise again in July despite high mortgage rates

close
Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer discusses the headwinds facing the housing market after a drop in August existing home sales on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Housing already experienced a short-lived recession in 2022: Sheryl Palmer

Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer discusses the headwinds facing the housing market after a drop in August existing home sales on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Home prices rose for the sixth consecutive month in July even as buyers continued to confront steep mortgage rates.

Prices increased 0.6%nationally in the period from June to July on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday. On an annual basis, prices are up 1% from their peak in June 2022, according to the index.

"We have previously noted that home prices peaked in June 2022 and fell through January of 2023, declining by 5.0% in those seven months," said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, in a release. "The increase in prices that began in January has now erased the earlier decline, so that July represents a new all-time high for the National Composite."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.