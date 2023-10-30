Halloween candy prices surge nearly 13% from last October

Inflation is wreaking havoc on Americans' budgets in several areas, but the sky-high cost of candy this Halloween is downright scary.

A report from Datasembly released earlier this month shows the price of candy and gum has soared 12.8% over the past year — nearly twice the amount of other groceries, which rose 6.7%.

While candy costs are up nationwide, the price hikes vary by state, according to the data. On the low end, candy prices in Alaska rose 7.1% over the past year, but the Northeast was hit particularly hard, with Vermont's candy and gum prices surging by 14.7%.

Although stocking up for trick-or-treaters will be a pricier endeavor this year, candy inflation is actually lower than in 2022, when the average nationwide price for candy and gum jumped by 19.9%.

The latest Labor Department data shows the consumer price index — a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline groceries and rents — rose 3.7% in September from the same time last year.

Last month, the cost of groceries rose for the sixth straight month, and was up 2.4% compared to the same time last year.

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.