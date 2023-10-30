Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Halloween candy prices surge nearly 13% from last October

Candy price inflation nearly double that of other groceries, new data shows

Inflation is wreaking havoc on Americans' budgets in several areas, but the sky-high cost of candy this Halloween is downright scary.

Halloween candy

Candy and gum prices this month are up nearly 13% from last year. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A report from Datasembly released earlier this month shows the price of candy and gum has soared 12.8% over the past year — nearly twice the amount of other groceries, which rose 6.7%.

HERSHEY TOPS QUARTERLY ESTIMATES BOOSTED BY HIGHER CANDY PRICES

While candy costs are up nationwide, the price hikes vary by state, according to the data. On the low end, candy prices in Alaska rose 7.1% over the past year, but the Northeast was hit particularly hard, with Vermont's candy and gum prices surging by 14.7%.

Child wears Halloween costume

Although stocking up for trick-or-treaters will be a pricier endeavor this year, candy inflation is actually lower than in 2022, when the average nationwide price for candy and gum jumped by 19.9%. (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Although stocking up for trick-or-treaters will be a pricier endeavor this year, candy inflation is actually lower than in 2022, when the average nationwide price for candy and gum jumped by 19.9%.

HALLOWEEN SPENDING WILL HIT A NEW RECORD BUT CONSUMERS WEARY OF INFLATION'S IMPACT: REPORT

The latest Labor Department data shows the consumer price index — a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline groceries and rents — rose 3.7% in September from the same time last year.

A shopper is seen in a grocery store in Miami

The U.S. consumer price index report from September showed that grocery prices were up 2.4% from the same month a year ago. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last month, the cost of groceries rose for the sixth straight month, and was up 2.4% compared to the same time last year.

FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.