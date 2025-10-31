Expand / Collapse search
Economic Indicators
Government shutdown blocks key GDP data release – what do the Fed's models say about economic growth?

Commerce Department unable to release third-quarter GDP report due to furloughed workers

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan warns the prolonged government shutdown is dragging on the U.S. economy, delaying deals, freezing IPOs and threatening jobs as key approvals grind to a halt. video

The ongoing government shutdown delayed the release of the Commerce Department's initial estimate of the third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), as other data sources suggest solid economic growth in the quarter.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis was scheduled to release its advance estimate of third-quarter GDP on Thursday, though the furlough of workers deemed nonessential prevented the agency from compiling and releasing the report.

The Labor Department's statistical agency, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, also missed producing the September jobs report due to the shutdown. However, the need to produce the September consumer price index – which is a key component of the annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) – prompted the agency to temporarily return workers to publish that inflation report.

Despite the lack of an official third-quarter GDP estimate from the Commerce Department and uncertainty over when the government shutdown will end to allow its release, there are other estimates of third-quarter GDP that have been published by a pair of Federal Reserve banks.

People outside of the New York Stock Exchange

The ongoing government shutdown has delayed the release of key economic reports, including third quarter real gross domestic product (GDP). (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has a forecasting model called GDPNow that serves as a "nowcast" of real gross domestic product prior to its release. 

While it isn't an official forecast, the Atlanta Fed explains that GDPNow is "best viewed as a running estimate of real GDP growth based on available economic data for the current measured quarter.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow's latest estimate from Oct. 27 put third-quarter GDP at 3.9% for the quarter.

The U.S. Capitol's reflection after a rain storm.

The government shutdown began on October 1 and Republican and Democratic lawmakers remain at an impasse over funding the government. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York also publishes a staff nowcast, which is slightly different in that it includes probability bands for GDP growth on either side of the estimate. 

The New York Fed's staff nowcast estimated that as of Oct. 31, third-quarter GDP grew 2.35% with a 50% probability that quarterly GDP growth will be between 1.32% and 3.41%.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at the completion of the FOMC meeting at the Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the delays in official economic data releases is a bit like "driving in the fog" for policymakers. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

The Commerce Department's GDP data from earlier this year showed that the U.S. economy contracted 0.5% in the first quarter

The Bureau of Economic Analysis found the economy grew at a rate of 3.8% in the second quarter, leaving GDP growth in the first half of the year at an annualized rate of about 1.66%.

Incorporating the Atlanta Fed's nowcast showing 3.9% GDP growth in the third quarter would imply 2.4% GDP growth for the economy through the first three quarters of 2025.

The New York Fed's nowcast of 2.35% GDP growth in the third quarter would result in 1.88% GDP growth for the first three quarters of the year.