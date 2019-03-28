Global recession possible if US, China can't play nice: TrendMacro CIO

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are back. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, on Friday, tweeted that another round of "constructive trade talks in Beijing" has concluded and he looks forward to "continuing these important discussions in Washington next week."

TrendMacro CIO Donald Luskin said that the trade talks between the world's two largest economies are vital to the global economy.

"This is simply the biggest negotiation that's ever happened in the history of the world," he told FOX Business' Liz MacDonald on "The Evening Edit" on Thursday. "They have to figure out how to play well together or there will be a global depression."

He also praised Trump for what he described as a unique negotiationing style.

"What is so special about Trump as a negotiator is that he keeps you guessing," he said. "He tricks you into negotiating against yourself.”