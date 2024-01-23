'Getting less for your buck': Voters in New Hampshire deliver thoughts on economy

Voters in New Hampshire shared whether they were concerned about the state of the economy ahead of the 2024 election, with some citing dwindling gas prices, but others pointing to the high cost of living.

"You're getting less for your buck now," Irene, who was visiting Manchester, told Fox News. "It's horrible."

But Greg, from Milford, wasn't concerned about surging costs in recent years. He said Americans need to stop complaining about high inflation.

"That's capitalism," Greg said. "Toughen up, folks. Quit whining."

President Biden frequently touted Bidenomics beginning in summer 2023 — a phrase he embraced for his administration's approach to rebuilding the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation has eased since it hit a 40-year high at 9.1% in June 2022, but has remained above the Federal Reserve's 2% goal, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"I think COVID had a lot to do with the economy," Mitzy, from Manchester, said. "Some things you can't really control as well as we'd like to."

Clayton from Manchster said the U.S. economy isn't doing horribly.

"Gas is down," he said.

Gas prices repeatedly broke records in 2022, but have since dropped, according to AAA. On Tuesday, the national average was $3.084, a significant decrease since it surpassed $5.00 in June 2022.

But Irene has felt the impact of continued high costs elsewhere.

"Unless you had saved money and set it aside … you would be very hard-pressed to make a living from month to month just for groceries and daily essentials," she said.

Even as inflation has cooled, some costs have continued to increase, including food prices, which rose nearly 34% from the start of 2021 to December 2023, according to FOX Business calculations.

"People try and get healthy and the only thing they can eat is the stuff that makes them unhealthy, and then it just increases our health care system costs," Anna from Bedford said.

Jessie, of Manchester, said there has been some relief, but the economy remains a concern ahead of the 2024 election.

"Maybe it's slowed down a little bit in the last year or so, but … it's still a lot worse than it was four years ago," Jessie said.