Georgia's booming tech and startup scene is helping Atlanta become the 'Silicon Valley of the south'

States like Florida and Texas have seen an economic boom and a population surge as droves of Americans fled blue states following the COVID pandemic.

The exodus is now extending into the battleground states.

Thousands have flocked to Georgia due to its affordability, job availability and tax-friendly policies. As a result, cities like Atlanta are making new names for themselves as tech and startup hot spots.

"[Atlanta is] sometimes referred to [as] the Silicon Valley of the South. Not intentionally, but that's a great comparison," Dr. Noze Best CEO Christy Brown told FOX Business' Madison Alworth.

THESE ARE THE BEST (AND WORST) STATES FOR BUSINESS OWNERS IN 2024

Atlanta has become a breeding ground for billion-dollar startups due to the business-friendly tax structure and low levels of government regulation.

One CEO said even though Georgia is a purple state, leaders and the community are "aligned" in their goal to maintain a business-friendly atmosphere.

"Literally, whether it's blue or red, because clearly we're in a purple state, doesn't matter. Everyone's aligned that business is what helps drive safer communities," Flock Safety founding CEO Garrett Langley told Alworth.

The attention on Atlanta extends beyond startups and entrepreneurs. Tech giants including Google, Microsoft and Apple are all opening offices in the Peach State's capital city.

Venture Atlanta, one of the largest venture capital conferences in the U.S., has helped promote and support Georgia's surge in startups.

NY VILLIAGE ‘LOSING ITS SOUL’ AS NATION'S OLDEST GUN MANUFACTURER FLEES BLUE STATE FOR GEORGIA

"Really, the state of Georgia is very pro-business. We want to see companies grow here. We want to build here," Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman said.

Venture Atlanta has had roughly $15 billion in successful exits for their startups and has worked to build out the infrastructure for businesses to thrive.

Beyond tech, the movie industry has also shifted from Hollywood to the Peach State. The film industry spent over $4 billion in 2023 in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE