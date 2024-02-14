Pay fewer taxes while living in or owning business in these 10 US states

Living in a state with a favorable tax environment can significantly impact your overall financial well-being.

From income taxes to property taxes, each state has its own tax structure. Explore the top 10 states in the U.S. where residents can enjoy a lower tax burden, providing an opportunity for a better quality of life and increased financial flexibility.

Alaska is tax-friendly, as it does not have state income or state-level sales tax. It's even more enticing with the Permanent Fund Dividend, sharing oil revenue with residents yearly.

"Alaska has a 2.0 to 9.40 percent corporate income tax rate. Alaska does not have a state sales tax, but has a max local sales tax rate of 7.50 percent and an average combined state and local sales tax rate of 1.76 percent," according to the Tax Foundation website.

This extra income makes Alaska an attractive option, but keep in mind factors like the cost of living and extreme weather conditions when thinking about moving there.

With no state income tax and a relatively low cost of living, Florida is a popular destination for retirees and professionals alike.

Florida's appeal extends to its favorable climate, beautiful beaches and diverse recreational opportunities, making it an ideal location for those seeking a pleasant lifestyle.

"Florida has a 5.50 percent corporate income tax. Florida has a 6.00 percent state sales tax rate, a max local sales tax rate of 2.00 percent, and an average combined state and local sales tax rate of 7.002 percent," according to the Tax Foundation website.

The combination of economic advantages, a welcoming environment and a range of activities solidifies Florida's status as a sought-after destination for individuals looking to enjoy their retirement or pursue career opportunities.

South Dakota stands out with no income tax, no state-level estate tax and moderate property taxes. This makes it an appealing choice for individuals and families looking to minimize their tax burden.

"South Dakota has a 4.50 percent state sales tax rate, a max local sales tax rate of 4.50 percent, and an average combined state and local sales tax rate of 6.40 percent," according to the Tax Foundation's website.

South Dakota's natural beauty, outdoor recreational opportunities and friendly communities can make it an attractive place to live.

Texas boasts a rich cultural scene, vibrant cities and expansive natural landscapes, catering to diverse interests.

The absence of a state income tax coupled with a reasonable cost of living, contributes significantly to residents' financial well-being, allowing them to retain more of their earnings.

"Texas has a 6.25 percent state sales tax rate, a max local sales tax rate of 2.00 percent, and an average combined state and local sales tax rate of 8.20 percent," outlines the Tax Foundation's website.

Wyoming's economic strength comes from its rich natural resources like coal and oil, helping it maintain financial stability without having a state income tax, says the University of Wyoming website. The modest property taxes add to the state's overall affordability.

"Wyoming has a 4.00 percent state sales tax, a max local sales tax rate of 2.00 percent, and an average combined state and local sales tax rate of 5.36 percent," says the Tax Foundation's website.

Beyond the economic aspects, Wyoming's stunning landscapes and outdoor activities make it an appealing place for people who enjoy nature.

Nevada's appeal extends beyond the iconic Las Vegas Strip. The absence of state income tax, combined with a favorable business environment, makes it a magnet for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"Nevada has a 6.85 percent state sales tax rate, a max local sales tax rate of 1.53 percent, and an average combined state and local sales tax rate of 8.23 percent," reads The Tax Foundation website.

The state's commitment to economic diversity, ranging from entertainment and tourism to technology and healthcare, creates a thriving job market.

Tennessee's affordable cost of living adds to its attractiveness, allowing residents to enjoy a higher standard of living. The state's vibrant cultural scene, rich history and diverse landscapes, from the Great Smoky Mountains to the musical vibes of Nashville, contribute to a unique and fulfilling lifestyle.

Despite taxing interest and dividends, Tennessee's overall tax burden remains comparatively low, making it an appealing choice for individuals and families looking to maximize their financial well-being while also enjoying the state.

"Tennessee has a flat 6.50 percent corporate income tax rate and levies a gross receipts tax. Tennessee has a 7.00 percent state sales tax rate, a max local sales tax rate of 2.75 percent, and an average combined state and local sales tax rate of 9.55 percent," according to the Tax Foundation website.

New Hampshire's lack of sales tax adds to its appeal, creating a consumer-friendly environment.

The state's commitment to preserving its natural beauty, including the picturesque White Mountains and Lakes Region, offers residents diverse outdoor recreational opportunities.

While the absence of state income tax is advantageous, potential residents should carefully assess the varying property tax rates across different localities.

Washington's lack of state income tax aligns with a dynamic job market, attracting professionals from diverse sectors. The state's commitment to sustainability and green initiatives contributes to a clean and vibrant environment.

"Washington does not have a typical individual income tax but does levy a 7.0 percent tax on capital gains income," says the Tax Foundation website.

While higher sales taxes exist, residents who limit spending on taxable goods may find the trade-off advantageous.

Delaware's strategic location, nestled on the East Coast, makes it an ideal hub for businesses. The absence of a state sales tax enhances its appeal to both residents and businesses.

Although a state income tax exists, it is relatively modest in comparison to other states, allowing individuals to retain more of their earnings.

"Delaware has a graduated state individual income tax, with rates ranging from 2.20 percent to 6.60 percent," according to the Tax Foundation.

Choosing the right state to live in can significantly impact your financial situation. While taxes are just one aspect to consider, these top 10 states offer a compelling combination of tax-friendly policies, a reasonable cost of living, and diverse opportunities.