Gas prices hurting middle, low-income families in California, says Rep. Michelle Steel

During an interview on "Varney & Co." Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif., said that the soaring gas prices are hurting middle and low-income families in her state and called for a gas tax suspension to help alleviate the pain at the pump. The GOP Congresswoman stressed that in cities like San Francisco, residents are having to pay as much as $9 per gallon.

Fuel prices at a gas station

Gas prices in California surged 21 cents in one week (Photographer: Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

REP. MICHELLE STEEL: …Even when you suspend that gas tax, we are paying the highest, and it's only for about $8 billion. So we sent a letter out to the governor. 'Why don't we suspend all the gas taxes, state gas tax, even though you know you are suspended, you are paying the highest.' We didn't get the answer. And instead of that, from July 1st, they are raising the gas tax, $0.03 per gallon. You know what? This is going to hurt low-income and middle-income families, and they have to drive to work, and they have to take their kids to school. This is just common sense. Why don't we just suspend the state tax and that's going to help just a little bit, instead of $100 gas card per person… One of the constituents actually sent me the picture yesterday of $8 per gallon in San Francisco and Sacramento, they already charged over $9 per gallon. This is outrageous.

