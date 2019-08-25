G-7 leaders meet to talk looming economic threats on world economy

President Donald Trump and leaders from the Group of Seven gathered Sunday morning to begin their talks on the possible threats to the global economy.

France, Britain, Italy, Japan, Germany, the European Union and Canada are expected to talk trade and work to resolve disputes, including the escalation of tariffs between the U.S. and China.

The first working session comes after a meeting between Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on trade deals amid the fast approach of an October 31 Brexit deadline.

When asked by reporters if he had any advice for the prime minister, Trump said “[Johnson] needs no advice. He is the right man for the job.”

“You’re on message there,” Johnson replied.

It’s the first meeting between the two leaders since Johnson took the job last month.

