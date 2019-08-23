This weekend’s G-7 summit is sure to be lively as the contentious topics of Brexit and President Trump’s trade war with China loom over the proceedings. During the meeting of leaders from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan in Biarritz France, President Trump is set to hold bilateral talks with five of his six G-7 counterparts, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been referred to as Britain’s Donald Trump, is in the midst of negotiating a deal that will allow his country to exit the European Union (Brexit), while also maintaining the Island’s crucial trade relationships with the continent. Negotiations with the EU have, on the whole, not gone well for the Prime Minister as his most recent proposal was shot down by European Council President Donald Tusk. In the absence of a deal, the UK will exit the EU on World Trade Organization terms and be forced to forge a slew of new trade deals on its own. It is likely that during the G-7, Johnson will seek to lay the groundwork for a trade agreement with the United States.

New French President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, Pool)

French President Emmanuel Macron

Among the most important topics of discussion for President Macron at this G-7 is climate change, as FoxBusiness.com reported in June. While this itself may be a prickly point between Macron and President Trump—who pulled the US out of the 2016 Paris Agreement on preventing climate change—it may be overshadowed by the recent French decision to tax digital service revenue earned in France at a rate of 3 percent. This tax will affect US tech giants such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon. In light of this, President Trump has threatened France with a tax on French wine.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

With Germany at risk of entering recession and German bonds yielding negative interest rates for the first time in history, the country may be in a rather precarious position. Germany maintains a trade surplus in relation to the United States, making it a potential target in the Trump administration’s pursuit of balanced trade. The Associated Press reports that exports amount to 47 percent of the German economy, meaning that a trade war could hit the country's economy particularly hard.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), smiles as he puts a rosette on the name of a candidate who is expected to win the lower house election, at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2017. REUTERS Expand

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

President Trump and Prime Minister Abe are likely to discuss a proposed US-Japan trade agreement this weekend, reports The Japan Times. The publication suggests that the two countries are nearing the final stages of talks, however there are still “gaps the two countries have yet to bridge.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Despite not being a member of the G-7, India’s Narenda Modi will be coming to the summit to address humanitarian concerns in the Kashmir region. According to The Times of India, President Trump will likely ask the Indian Prime Minister about his plans to reduce tensions in Kashmir and protect human rights in the region, but maintains his position that the dispute should be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a meeting with representatives of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie - RTX2YBOS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA) has been the prevailing trade topic between the US and Canada. While the trade deal has been concluded between the three nations, the agreement has yet to receive approval by the US Congress. Canada is one of the United States’ largest trading partners and the relationship may grow in importance if trade between the US and China continue to deteriorate.