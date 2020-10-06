Former Tesla employee "maliciously sabotaged" company: Report

Tesla sent an email to workers last month informing them that an employee sabotaged part of a factory, tried to cover up his tracks, destroyed a computer, then was fired after eventually confessing to his misdeeds, Bloomberg reported.

Continue Reading Below

Tesla's 5.3 million square foot factory in Fremont, Calif., is home to more than 10,000 workers who manufacture every Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicle.

“Two weeks ago, our IT and InfoSec teams determined than [sic] an employee had maliciously sabotaged a part of the Factory,” Al Prescott, Tesla’s vice president of legal and acting general counsel, wrote in an email to employees that was reviewed by Bloomberg. “Their quick actions prevented further damage and production was running smoothly again a few hours later.”

ELON MUSK IS NOW TESLA'S SOLE VOICE AFTER KEY DEPARTMENT GETS CUT

Stocks in this Article TSLA TESLA INC. $413.98 -11.70 (-2.75%)

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The electric car giant is no stranger to saboteurs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Tesla won a lawsuit last month against a former employee who was fired after he allegedly hacked into a company database and shared information with unnamed third parties.

Also last month, the Justice Department accused 27-year-old Russian Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov of attempting to recruit a Tesla employee to introduce malware into the company's computer network with the purpose of extracting data and extorting Tesla.