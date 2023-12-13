Florida AG taking a 'different' approach to combating retail crime: This is where other cities are 'failing'

As crime cripples small businesses and big retailers alike, Florida is taking a "different" approach than other cities which are "failing" to combat organized retail crime.

"Here's where all these big cities are failing. The top five retail theft areas, the top two are L.A. and San Francisco. Then you have New York and Seattle. What is the common element there? Their police are not going after the boosters because their executive leaders, their mayors, their attorneys general, whatever, are not supporting them and encouraging them and propping them up to do so," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said on "Varney & Co" Wednesday.

Cities across the nation are struggling with a surge in organized retail crime. According to the National Retail Federation's (NRF) National Retail Security Survey, five liberal cities were marked as most affected by the issue.

Los Angeles came out on top of 10 other metro areas as "most affected" by retail crime. The city also received that spot for four back-to-back years prior to 2022.

The remaining top five cities were San Francisco/Oakland, Houston, New York City and Seattle, in order from number two to number five.

There has been a dedicated organized retail crime task force of local and federal law enforcement set up for the Los Angeles area since mid-August.

"You had once great cities that were thriving and prosperous, becoming shells of their former selves. And really, if you look at what's happening, it is this exponential increase in organized retail theft," Moody said. "You hear it from the businesses. Over $112 billion in loss. You hear it from residents that don't feel safe going in and shopping because you have these mass organized thieves that are coming in and ransacking, and you just heard violence is attached to that."

Last year, total losses tied to theft amounted to $112.1 billion, according to data from the 2023 National Retail Security Survey. That is up from $93.9 billion in losses in 2021 and $90.8 billion in 2020.

Moody explained, however, that Florida's success at taking down organized retail crime comes from the state leadership's support of law enforcement, unlike cities like Los Angeles and New York City.

"So until you get that right, you're never going to make a dent. And that's why Florida is different," Moody said.

In December 2021, Moody launched the Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange taskforce (FORCE) as a means of shutting down retail crime rings and protecting Florida businesses, consumers and citizens.

"[FORCE is] a statewide task force and database to help spot trends, identify subjects and take down massive, organized retail-theft rings. FORCE also bridges the gap between law enforcement, prosecutors and retailers to work together and share information on theft incidents statewide," an August press release said.

Empowering law enforcement is only one part of Florida's strategy. Moody also explained FORCE works to build up cases against crime rings and utilize RICO charges.

Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) laws help state prosecutors combine several criminal acts into one prosecution.

"You have to build up these cases and charge RICO and organized retail theft," the attorney general said. "And the way you do that is engage with not only the retailers who will trust you to give you the information and work with you, but you also have to engage with your local law enforcement and make sure you're getting the boosters."

Boosters are the professional thieves and shoplifters who serve as the foundation of the organized crime ring. The individuals take the items to eventually be resold or pawned off.

"As you move up the ladder, the organizations ultimately sell millions of dollars in items," Moody explained. "And that's where the real money is. But it starts with getting the boosters, so you can build these RICO case."

The state arrested over a dozen suspects in October linked to a retail theft ring allegedly responsible for $20 million in losses in 2023.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese amid Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report.