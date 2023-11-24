Engagement ring thief ends high-speed pursuit to lecture cops they're 'not supposed to pursue me': police

Just because every kiss begins with Kay doesn't mean every jewelry store heist should start a police chase, according to one alleged thief arrested in the Hoosier State.

David Juarez allegedly swiped an engagement ring from a Kay Jewelers in Lebanon, Indiana, sparking a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 through Boone County, where the suspect allegedly hit a Thorntown Police car, according to police in Lebanon, Indiana.

Several other local law enforcement agencies joined the chase, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect stuck his hand out the window and motioned to the cops. When asked what he was doing, he allegedly told police, "Because I was trying to tell you you're not supposed to pursue me."

He allegedly made the seemingly bizarre statement after officers boxed in and cuffed the suspect, who was later identified as 34-year-old Chicago resident David Juarez.

Juarez allegedly stole an engagement ring, according to police, who didn't provide an estimated assessment for the item.

Juarez was charged with theft, criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement, which are all felonies, as well as five misdemeanors, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

As to Juarez's reported complaint, a new Indiana state law did take effect at the beginning of this year regulating when police may engage in high-speed pursuits.

"A pursuit should not begin, nor should it be continued, when the need for immediate apprehension is very low and the risk to public safety is high, and the totality to public safety is very high," according to the new law.

The new uniform statewide policy on police pursuits lays down several factors in assessing when a chase is warranted, including:

1. The suspect is a wanted fugitive

2. There's imminent danger to the public "based on the totality of the circumstances"

3. Time of day

4. Officer's familiar with the surroundings and population density

5. Positive ID of the driver

6. Other considerations, including traffic conditions, road conditions, terrain, speed, visibility, among other considerations

7. "All the guidelines shall be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the pursuit"