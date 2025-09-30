Expand / Collapse search
Economy
Fed's Goolsbee says central bank has other data options if shutdown disrupts economic reports

Jobs, inflation data scheduled to be released this month

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said Tuesday the central bank will look at alternate data sources to consider at its October meeting if upcoming economic data is not released as scheduled due to a potential government shutdown.

The government is slated to shut down at 12:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday if Congress fails to approve a funding extension. The House has passed a continuing resolution, but efforts have stalled in the Senate as Democrats push for continued funding of healthcare subsidies set to expire. The Labor Department would be included, and it said it would halt all economic data releases in the event of a partial shutdown.

"The Bureau of Labor Statistics is the best source of data that we have," Goolsbee told FOX Business Network’s Edward Lawrence in an exclusive interview. "It pains me that we wouldn’t be getting official statistics at exactly a moment when we’re trying to figure out is the economy in transition."

PARTISAN STANDOFF THREATENS CRUCIAL ECONOMIC DATA, LEAVING FED — AND FAMILIES — IN THE DARK

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee speaks during an interview in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee during a television interview at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium in Moran, Wyo., Aug. 21, 2025. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release data on initial jobless claims on Thursday and September nonfarm payrolls on Friday. The consumer price index for September, a broad measure of how much everyday goods like gasoline, groceries and rent cost, is scheduled for release Oct. 15.

INFLATION REMAINED STUBBORNLY HIGH IN AUGUST AS FED WEIGHS RATE CUTS

Grocery store food prices

The Labor Department will release the consumer price index for September Oct. 15. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Fed’s next policy meeting is scheduled for Oct. 28-29.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Federal Reserve building in Washington

The next Federal Open Market Committee meeting is scheduled for Oct. 28-29. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

"Just recently, the Chicago Fed introduced the labor market indicators and what one of those is takes 11 different data sources, some of which are the official data but many of which are private sector and makes a real-time forecast of what the next unemployment rate would be," Goolsbee said.

"So, we will lean heavily on our hiring rate estimates, on our layoffs and other separate rate estimates and on our Nowcast of the unemployment rate if we can’t get the official data."