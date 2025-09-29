Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Economy
Published

Partisan standoff threatens crucial economic data, leaving Fed — and families — in the dark

The department is scheduled to release several closely watched reports that will offer important clues about the economy

close
Bear Traps Report founder and NYT bestselling author Larry McDonald joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to warn that Wall Street faces its biggest risks since 2008, with rising defaults, shaky banks and looming economic turmoil. video

Markets rally but shutdown looms: Wall Street braces for $7 Billion weekly hit

Bear Traps Report founder and NYT bestselling author Larry McDonald joined ‘Mornings with Maria’ to warn that Wall Street faces its biggest risks since 2008, with rising defaults, shaky banks and looming economic turmoil.

As Washington’s partisan standoff deepens, the Labor Department is preparing for a potential halt in economic data if there is a partial government shutdown.

The timing is especially sensitive. This week, the department is scheduled to release several closely watched reports that will offer important clues about the economy and inform Federal Reserve policymakers before its October meeting.

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS 911K JOBS REVISION, THE LARGEST ON RECORD, DEMANDS FED RATE CUT

In a 73-page contingency plan, the department said that the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will "suspend all operations." 

The Labor Department's headquarters

The Department of Labor headquarters building is seen at dusk on June 21, 2024, in Washington. (J. David Ake/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Economic data that are scheduled to be released during the lapse will not be released," the plan reads.

In a typical month, the agency publishes close to a dozen reports covering areas such as import and export prices, wages and other measures tied to the nation's economy.

SHUTDOWN EXPLAINED: WHO WORKS, WHO DOESN'T AND HOW MUCH IT COSTS

On Friday, the BLS will release its monthly nonfarm payrolls report, coming amid a notable slowdown in job growth. Each Thursday, the agency also issues its weekly update on initial jobless claims.

An exterior view of the New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange in New York on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Looking ahead, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, is set for release on Oct. 15. 

That report will be the final inflation snapshot available to the Federal Reserve before its Oct. 28-29 policy meeting.

INFLATION REPORT DROPS TUESDAY AS ECONOMISTS WARN PRICES ARE GOING UP

The government is slated to shut down at 12:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday if Congress fails to approve a funding extension.

A view of the door frame on the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building

The Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Labor Department emphasized that the disruption from the government shutdown would extend beyond scheduled reports, noting that "all active data collection activities for BLS surveys will cease," a move that could delay other releases.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It also warned that the agency’s website would go dark during the lapse, with no updates or fixes in the event of technical problems.