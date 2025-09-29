Partisan standoff threatens crucial economic data, leaving Fed — and families — in the dark

As Washington’s partisan standoff deepens, the Labor Department is preparing for a potential halt in economic data if there is a partial government shutdown .

The timing is especially sensitive. This week, the department is scheduled to release several closely watched reports that will offer important clues about the economy and inform Federal Reserve policymakers before its October meeting.

In a 73-page contingency plan, the department said that the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will "suspend all operations."

"Economic data that are scheduled to be released during the lapse will not be released," the plan reads.

In a typical month, the agency publishes close to a dozen reports covering areas such as import and export prices, wages and other measures tied to the nation's economy.

On Friday, the BLS will release its monthly nonfarm payrolls report, coming amid a notable slowdown in job growth. Each Thursday, the agency also issues its weekly update on initial jobless claims.

Looking ahead, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key gauge of inflation, is set for release on Oct. 15.

That report will be the final inflation snapshot available to the Federal Reserve before its Oct. 28-29 policy meeting.

The government is slated to shut down at 12:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday if Congress fails to approve a funding extension.

The Labor Department emphasized that the disruption from the government shutdown would extend beyond scheduled reports, noting that "all active data collection activities for BLS surveys will cease," a move that could delay other releases.

It also warned that the agency’s website would go dark during the lapse, with no updates or fixes in the event of technical problems.