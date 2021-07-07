Fed officials discussed when to taper asset purchases during June meeting, minutes show

During its June policy-setting meeting, the Federal Reserve inched closer toward a discussion over when to start curtailing its massive monetary support for the U.S. economy amid signs of a rapidly strengthening recovery and an unexpectedly large jump in inflation.

Minutes from their June 15-16 meeting, released Wednesday, revealed that officials had discussed how and when to start unwinding their support – even as they reiterated that they were not ready to start pulling back on their $120 billion in monthly asset purchases.

While they said they had not yet seen "substantial further progress" on tapering purchases, officials generally agreed that, "as a matter of prudent planning, it was important to be well positioned to reduce the pace of asset purchases, if appropriate, in response to unexpected economic developments, including faster-than-anticipated progress" toward the Fed’s inflation and employment goals.

The U.S. central bank voted unanimously in June to hold the benchmark federal funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%, where it has been since March 2020, when COVID-19 forced an unprecedented shutdown of the nation's economy. Officials also said they would keep purchasing $120 billion in bonds each month, a policy known as "quantitative easing" that's designed to keep credit cheap.

But updated economic projections released by the Fed show that officials expect to raise rates twice, to about 0.6%, by late 2023, sooner than they anticipated in March – an unexpectedly hawkish shift. Thirteen of the 18 Fed officials at the meeting said they expect to start lifting rates sometime in 2023, while seven of the policymakers penciled in a rate hike as early as 2022.

Still, the Fed gave no signs at the time that it was considering scaling back its aggressive bond-buying program, even though policymakers raised headline inflation expectations to 3.4% for 2021 – a full point higher than the March forecast.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters during a post-meeting press conference that officials had started "talking about talking about" weening the economy off of life support.

