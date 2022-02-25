Expand / Collapse search
Key Fed inflation gauge surges 5.2% in January, biggest gain since 1983

Record-setting inflation levels could face further pressure

 Kevin Mahn, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management president, analyzes the impact of Russia-Ukraine tensions on the economy and weighs in on easing inflation on 'Making Money.'

A key measure of annual inflation that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve is running at the hottest pace in nearly four decades as widespread supply disruptions, extraordinarily high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel rapidly rising prices.

Core prices, which exclude the more volatile measurements of food and energy, soared by 5.2% in the year through January, according to the personal consumption expenditures price index data released Friday morning.

In the one-month period between December and January, prices jumped 2.1%.

