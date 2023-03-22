Fed raises interest rates a quarter point despite recent banking turmoil

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a point, forging ahead with its fight against stubborn inflation despite a spate of bank failures and a growing crisis within the financial sector.

The unanimous decision puts the key benchmark federal funds rate at a range of 4.75% to 5%, the highest since 2007, from near zero just one year ago. It marks the ninth consecutive rate increase, following a half-point hike in December and four jumbo-sized 75-basis-point hikes before that.

Policymakers said the banking system remains "sound and resilient," but signaled that the rate increases are nearing an end and that future hikes will ultimately hinge on forthcoming data reports.

"The Committee will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy," the Fed said in its post-meeting statement. "The Committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time."

Fed officials are in the midst of the most aggressive tightening campaign since the 1980s as they try to crush inflation that is still running about three times higher than the pre-pandemic average.

But the stunning implosion of Silicon Valley Bank earlier in March complicated the Fed's efforts, because the rapid rise in interest rates played a direct role in the bank's failures. Increasing interest rates again could exacerbate instability within the financial system.

SVB COLLAPSE THROWS FED RATE-HIKE DECISION NEXT WEEK INTO UNCERTAINTY

New economic projections laid out after the meeting show that 17 out of the 18 officials who participated in the meeting expect rates to rise to 5.1% this year, implying just one more quarter-point increase. The quarterly forecasts indicate the U.S. central bank will not cut interest rates until 2024, to a rate of about 4.3%.

Officials also indicated that economic growth will slow sharply next year and that unemployment will march substantially higher to a rate of 4.6% as rates hikes bring the U.S. to the brink of a recession . The Fed expects the jobless rate to remain elevated in 2024 and 2025 as steeper rates continue to take their toll by pushing up borrowing costs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.