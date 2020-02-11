Fed Chairman heads to Capitol Hill to face growth risk questions

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will spend two days this week on Capitol Hill.

Continue Reading Below

He'll first testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday and then the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.

Powell will most likely face questions regarding the possible impact that the coronavirus will have on the U.S. economy and in turn, the Fed's view on interest rates.

China remains in the forefront of events involving the U.S.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

First there was the long trade negotiations and tariff fight between the world's two largest economies leading to the phase one agreement.

Now, it is the impact that the deadly coronavirus is having on the global economy.

Fed officials cut their benchmark federal-funds rate three times last year, to a range between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent.

CORONAVIRUS CASE CONFIRMED IN SAN DIEGO

The central bank raised it four times in 2018.

The Fed left the rate unchanged at the last meeting and maintained a wait-and-see policy stance.

Daily headlines regarding the outbreak in China and infections found in U.S. states could cause the Fed to act and adjust rates if the epidemic isn’t contained.

TRUMP TOUTS ECONOMY IN SEAN HANNITY SUPER BOWL INTERVIEW

Central banks moved aggressively last year to provide stimulus to cushion the global economy from slower growth amplified by trade tensions.

The Fed released its semiannual report to Congress on Friday, detailing the potential growth headwinds from the coronavirus and weakness in China, according to the Wall Street Journal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Lawmakers may also question Powell on why the Fed is considering changes to its inflation-targeting framework.

The Fed follows a 2 percent inflation target.