Coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego

The 13th case of coronavirus in the U.S. has been confirmed in San Diego.

The patient was on board a flight from Wuhan that arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar last Wednesday, according to local media reports.

The first flight had 167 passengers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the passengers were detained under a 14-day quarantine hold.

Four patients were examined for the virus and after further testing, one patient tested positive for coronavirus, according to UC San Diego Health.

That patient has been isolated and under observation until cleared by the CDC.

Recent chartered flights have sent hundreds of people back to the U.S. They are being held in quarantine at military bases in California, Texas and Nebraska.

Five evacuees taken to Travis Air Force Base, located between San Francisco and Sacramento, were hospitalized after showing symptoms of the virus but none of those possible cases has been confirmed, authorities said.

Some 200 evacuees at March Reserve Air Base in Southern California were scheduled to be released from their two-week quarantine on Tuesday.

No symptoms were reported among evacuees at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio or a Nebraska national Guard training base in Omaha.

