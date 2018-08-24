Fed chair Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated speech: what to expect

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give his keynote speech at the annual gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on the heels of a record-setting market week, while also facing unusual pressure from President Trump to keep interest rates low.

Policymakers at the central bank have already voted to hike the benchmark federal funds rate twice this year, and are expected to do so twice more in 2018, bringing the yearly total to four. Officials previously indicated that three rate hikes would come this year.

But in the face of a strengthening U.S. economy, investors will be watching Powell closely on Friday morning to see if he addresses whether any political developments – like an international trade war between the U.S. and its traditional economic partners. That could lead the Fed to change course from its gradual interest rate hike plan if Powell seems concerned that it could rattle the economy.

Higher rates can impact consumers by increasing borrowing costs, which have already skyrocketed. Auto loan rates are at a nine-year high, and 30-year fixed mortgage rates recently climbed to their highest level in seven years.

During an interview with FOX Business, the head of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Esther George suggested that the $20 trillion U.S. economy would not be affected if trade tensions did not surpass the $50 billion in actual and announced tariffs on Chinese goods (and the tariffs on imports from other countries). But, she warned that uncertainty could stunt spending by businesses, and therefore slow economic growth.

The highly anticipated Jackson Hole conference will also give Powell his first chance publicly to respond to Trump, who this week said he disagrees with the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates and should instead focus on “what’s good for the country.” Trump also criticized Powell -- who was selected by the president to replace Janet Yellen as Fed chair -- saying he was “not thrilled” with him.

Although George noted that “expressions of angst” from the White House when there are higher interest rates is not necessarily unique to the Trump administration, she said the Fed will ultimately remain faithful to preserving the value of the U.S. dollar.

“Congress understood this tension might exist between a central bank, which is responsible for the money supply, and those that have other angles in the economy,” she said. “And so they put important firewalls in place to allow an institution like the Fed to keep its focus on the public interest and the long-run nature of the economy.”