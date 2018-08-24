Stock futures point to higher open

Stock futures pointed toward a cautiously higher open on Friday, after trade talks between China and the U.S. ended without any apparent progress, while market participants awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s address to attendees of the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming.

While China and the U.S. concluded their talks without a deal, not much was expected from the meeting. On Thursday, America and China exchanged another round of retaliatory tariffs, applying a 25% tariff on $16 billion worth of goods.

The corporate earnings calendar is thin, but in other company news Enbridge announced that it will purchase Spectra Energy for $3.3 billion.

The economic data calendar is fairly light, but durable goods orders figures are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Commodities were mostly higher and oil futures were gaining momentum.