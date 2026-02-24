Dog treats recalled over fears of salmonella contamination, FDA says

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday a recall of bags of certain dog treats over concerns about potential salmonella contamination.

Elite Treats, based in Florida, issued a recall of a single lot of 6-ounce bags of Elite Treats Chicken Chips for Dogs, according to the FDA.

The recalled bags have lot number 24045 and an expiration date of April 2027.

The dog treats were sold to Florida Hardware, which distributed the items to feed stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The contamination was discovered after testing performed by a third-party laboratory identified contamination in a related yet commercially unreleased lot of the same product, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported thus far from the treats.

The FDA said salmonella can cause illness in pets eating the products.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting, and some pets may have a lower appetite and abdominal pain, the agency said. Pet owners should contact a veterinarian if their animal has eaten the recalled product and has these symptoms or if they are concerned that the pet may be infected.

The agency said pets can be infected without showing symptoms because infected pets, even if they do not show symptoms, can act as carriers and transfer salmonella through their feces and saliva into the home and to people and other pets in the household.

People can also become exposed through multiple ways, the FDA said, including handling the contaminated products, contact with pets who have eaten the product or contact with surfaces that have touched contaminated food, such as bowls, utensils or countertops.

The risk of human illness from salmonella-contaminated pet food rises if people do not thoroughly wash their hands after handling the food or having contact with their petor by not thoroughly cleaning contaminated surfaces, the FDA warned.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in people, according to the agency. Healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for symptoms, which can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. In rare incidents, salmonella can lead to more serious issues, such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms.

Young people, the elderly and people with weak immune systems are more vulnerable to infection, the FDA said. People who have symptoms after coming into contact with the recalled product or a pet that has eaten the product are urged to contact their healthcare providers.

Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled treats. They are told to dispose of the product in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access it.

"Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers," the FDA's recall alert said. "Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils and surfaces that come in contact with recalled food."

Customers may contact Elite Treats for information about how to request a refund.