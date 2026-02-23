Recall issued for more than 12K adult bed rails over entrapment, ‘risk of death’

More than 12,000 adult bed rails were recalled over entrapment hazards that could lead to serious injury or even death, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall affects about 12,355 Vive Health Bed Rails, the CPSC said in an alert last week.

When the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become trapped inside the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, which poses a "serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation," the commission warned.

The commission also said the bed rails do not feature the required hazard warning labels.

The items were sold online at Amazon.com and ViveHealth.com between August 2023 and December 2025 in the price range of $45 and $80. Only bed rails purchased after Aug. 21, 2023, are included in this recall.

This recall impacts models LVA1024 and LVA3031BLK. Model LVA1024 comes in a white frame with a black handle and measures 20 inches wide by 32 inches tall. Model LVA3031BLK comes in a black frame with a black handle and measures 13 inches wide by 18 inches tall.

Consumers are urged to stop using the bed rails and to contact Vive Health for a full refund.

No injuries or deaths have been reported thus far in connection with this recall.

Vive Health is just the latest company to issue a recall of adult bed rails.

Last month, about 26,200 Sangohe brand adult portable bed rails sold online at Amazon and Walmart were recalled over the same "entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation."

A similar recall was also issued in December for about 12,000 JOKOSIS branded bed rails.