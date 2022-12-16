DC winery and concert venue closing due to crime: 'Too unsafe for our staff'

A popular live entertainment venue and winery is closing its current location in Washington, D.C., due to a stubborn rise in crime.

City Winery is closing its doors in the Ivy City neighborhood due to worsening safety conditions for staff and customers.

TARGET EXEC SAYS RETAIL THEFT HAS HURT COMPANY'S GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

"We are temporarily closing in DC. Unfortunately, the neighborhood has gotten too unsafe for our staff, our performing artists and our patrons," Michael Dorf, founder and CEO of City Winery.

He continued, "City Winery is growing in other cities very successfully, and we are actively looking for a new DC location to operate. We really love the Market, but Ivy City has sadly not improved as promised by our landlord."

PHILADELPHIA AR-15-ARMED GUARD EYES WALMART, WAWA AFTER DEFENDING 'PROPERTY, LIBERTY AND LIFE' AT GAS STATION

Violent crimes have been on the rise in Washington, D.C., since 2020, with that year notching a nearly 20% increase in murders compared to 2019.

2021 saw a 15% increase in murders compared to 2020’s already bloody year, and murders in 2022 are down 10% from the year before.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

City Winery has not yet announced which neighborhood it is seeking relocation to inside Washington, D.C.

FOX Business' Chase Williams contributed to this report.