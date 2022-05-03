Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Border officials seize $10M in 460 fake Rolex watches bound for Brooklyn from Hong Kong

CBP agents seized $20 million in fake watches in April

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 3

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 460 fake Rolex watches that, if authentic, would have amounted to $10.1 million, the organization announced Monday.

CBP agents seized the watches from two shipments from Hong Kong bound for Brooklyn, New York. The first shipment contained 300 watches, while the second contained 160. Together with a third shipment seized earlier in April, the CBP has obtained more than $20 million in counterfeit watches.

DOLLAR TREE MANAGER OUT OF A JOB AFTER POSTING SIGN LAMENTING GEN Z'S WORK ETHIC: ‘BOOMERS ONLY’

"No one buys a luxury brand watch expecting it to fail or fall apart. As consumers increasingly purchase from online or third party vendors, our officers are at the frontline to guard against defrauders expecting to make money selling fake merchandise," CBP Chicago Field Operations Director LaFonda Sutton-Burke said in a statement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it seized 460 counterfeit Rolex watches shipped to the U.S. from Hong Kong.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it seized 460 counterfeit Rolex watches shipped to the U.S. from Hong Kong. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Fox News)

The CBP has long sought to crack down on shipments of fake luxury watches into the country. The organization bagged shipments of 1,280 fake Rolex watches in 2020, which it estimated would have been worth $25.52 million if authentic.

FANS RIP ULTA BEAUTY FOR SHOCKING EMAIL ABOUT KATE SPADE'S SUICIDE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) also announced the seizure of tens of millions worth of counterfeit professional sports items in recent years.

The seized counterfeit NBA championship rings. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The items included jerseys and Super Bowl and NBA championship rings, as well as stickers and flags.