Canada planning to lift tariffs on some US goods to resume trade talks

Canada announced on Friday that it will remove many of the retaliatory tariffs imposed on U.S. goods as a sign of goodwill aimed at resuming trade talks that have stalled.

Canadian tariffs on goods that are compliant with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will be lifted under the move, while tariffs imposed on U.S. autos, steel and aluminum will remain in effect for now.

"In this context and consistent with Canada's commitment to USMCA, I am announcing today that the Canadian government will now match the United States by removing all of Canada's tariffs on U.S. goods specifically covered under USMCA," Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said.

"Canada and the U.S. have now re-established free trade for the vast majority of our goods," Carney added. he also emphasized that compared with trading partners, Canadian exports are still subject to a relatively low level of U.S. tariffs.

Carney said that President Donald Trump told him the move would kick start trade negotiations that have stalled.

"We welcome this move by Canada, which is long overdue," a White House official told FOX News. "We look forward to continuing our discussions with Canada on the Administration's trade and national security concerns."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Patrick Ward and Reuters contributed to this report.