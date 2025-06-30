Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Economy
Published

Canada rescinds digital services tax for the US: What is it and why did Trump want it gone?

Canada's finance ministry halts collection of 3% digital services tax following Trump's threat to end trade talks

close
Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary discusses the U.S. and Canada tariff fight and future of the ‘big, beautiful bill’ on ‘The Evening Edit.’ video

Kevin O’Leary critiques ‘stupid’ tariffs between US and Canada

Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary discusses the U.S. and Canada tariff fight and future of the ‘big, beautiful bill’ on ‘The Evening Edit.’

The Canadian government rescinded a digital services tax that was set to take effect on Monday after President Donald Trump threatened to break off trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada over the tax.

Canada's government adopted its 3% digital services tax a year ago and collections were due to begin on Monday. The tax applied to large tech companies that made more than $20 million a year in revenue from online marketplace services, online advertising, social media services and certain sales of user data involving engagement with users in Canada. 

The digital services tax would apply regardless of whether the company is headquartered in Canada, and also would've applied retroactively to 2022, putting a roughly $2 billion tax burden on major U.S. tech companies that do business in Canada.

Canada's digital services tax elicited pushback from both the Trump administration and the Biden administration, which was in office when it was initially devised and said the proposed tax was inconsistent with an existing trade agreement. Tech companies like Amazon, Meta, Google and Apple opposed the tax.

CANADA TO RESUME TRADE TALKS WITH US AFTER RESCINDING DIGITAL SERVICES TAX

Trump wearing a red tie and a blue suit outside the White House

President Donald Trump threatened to break off trade talks with Canada over the tax. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Trump said Friday that he would halt trade talks between the U.S. and Canada, slamming America's northern neighbor as "a very difficult Country to TRADE with" in a post on Truth Social, adding he would inform Canada about its tariff rate in the next seven days.

The Canadian government announced Sunday that it would rescind the digital services tax, halting tax collections scheduled to begin on Monday while legislation to formally overturn the measure is prepared by parliament. It added that it would prefer to reach an agreement with other countries on digital services taxes.

CANADA RESPONDS AFTER TRUMP HALTS TRADE TALKS OVER DIGITAL SERVICES TAX

President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on June 16, 2025.

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will resume trade talks after the digital services tax was dropped. (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

"The DST was announced in 2020 to address the fact that many large technology companies operating in Canada may not otherwise pay tax on revenues generated from Canadians," Canada's finance ministry said in a statement. "Canada's preference has always been a multilateral agreement related to digital services taxation."

"In our negotiations on a new economic and security agreement between Canada and the United States, Canada's new government will always be guided by the overall contribution of any possible agreement to the best interests of Canadian workers and businesses," Prime Minister Mark Carney added.

Mark Carney at podium

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney became Canada’s prime minister after winning the Liberal leadership race in March 2025. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The U.S. is Canada's largest trading partner, while Canada is the largest importer of American exports and one of the top three sources of U.S. imports.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The American and Canadian governments previously agreed to a July 21 deadline for trade negotiations. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is due to be renegotiated by next year.

Reuters contributed to this report.