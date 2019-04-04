Border closure would impact millions of US jobs: National Association of Manufacturers CEO

President Trump on Thursday floated the possibility of more tariffs on imports from Mexico unless it does more to curb the flow of drugs across the southern border. However, the National Association of Manufacturers CEO Jay Timmons told FOX Business he believes the President has a lot to consider in his threat.

"When the discussion was about closing the border, we decided we needed to quantify that," he told Connell McShane on "Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast" on Thursday. "That's about $265 billion of goods that are being exported from the United States to Mexico. It affects 1 million manufacturing workers, and about 3.3 million other jobs in the United States economy."

Timmons also said it would be difficult for the President to say he is more worried about national security concerns on the border than the current trade deal awaiting approval between the U.S. and Mexico.

"I don't really think you can separate those two things. I think both are very important," he said.

"Obviously, national security is imperative and I do certainly think we have a problem with drugs coming inside of this country... But I also think you do need to make sure you have robust free trade between our countries, certainly between our allies like Mexico and Canada and other allies throughout the world."

Timmons also stressed the need for Congress and others to act on comprehensive immigration as soon as possible after his own visit to the southern border last month.