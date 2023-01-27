Expand / Collapse search
Layoffs not in Boeing's plans; will hire thousands this year

Its workforce totaled over 156,000 at the end of 2022

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Boeing said it is aiming to add thousands of workers this year.

The airplane maker said it "intends to hire about 10,000 employees with a focus within our business units and in engineering and manufacturing as we look to further stabilize our operations, increase production and invest in innovation" in 2023, a Boeing spokesperson told FOX Business on Friday.

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

A Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner taxis past the Final Assembly Building at Boeing South Carolina in North Charleston, South Carolina, United States, March 31, 2017.  (REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo / Reuters)

Boeing’s workforce totaled over 156,000 at the end of 2022, employment data available on the company’s website showed. That marked a roughly 15,000 increase that, according to the Boeing spokesperson, was "driven by significant hiring in engineering and manufacturing."

The Seattle Times earlier reported Boeing’s hiring plans.

BOEING BETS ON EXPERIMENTAL JETLINER FLIGHT IN 2028

"While we plan to grow the total workforce in 2023, we will continue to simplify our corporate structure and expect lower staffing within some support functions so that we can best align our resources in direct support of our products, services and technology development efforts," Boeing also told FOX Business.

A Boeing 747 on a taxiway

A Boeing 747-8, Boeing's new passenger plane, taxis for its first flight, Sunday, March 20, 2011, at Paine Field in Everett, Wash.  (AP Newsroom)

The news of Boeing’s recruiting efforts comes just days after the company released its financial results for the fourth quarter. 

Boeing said its fourth-quarter revenue was $19.98 billion, up roughly 35% from when it reported $14.79 billion in the same period in 2021. Its net loss narrowed to $663 million.

BOEING AIRPLANE DELIVERIES, ORDERS JUMP IN 2022

Meanwhile, Boeing said its deliveries of commercial airplanes for the quarter came in at 152. 

The Boeing logo is pictured at the company's Renton Factory. (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Demand across our portfolio is strong, and we remain focused on driving stability in our operations and within the supply chain to meet our commitments in 2023 and beyond," CEO Dave Calhoun said in the company’s earnings release.

BOEING PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FRAUD IN TEXAS COURT OVER MAX JET CRASHES

Airbus, a main competitor, on Thursday expressed its own intentions of expanding its workforce this year by 13,000, according to The Seattle Times.