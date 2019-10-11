United keeps Boeing 737 Max out of service through year's end

The skies aren’t that friendly for the Boeing 737 Max, the airplane receiving more bad news as yet another airline will extend its flight ban until next year. It is a decision that might well wreck the plans of holiday travelers.

Continue Reading Below

More than 8,000 United Airlines flights will be affected by the company’s decision to keep the Boeing 737 Max out of service until Jan. 6, 2020.

Part of the fallout from two deadly crashes, the original plan had been for United to keep the Max grounded until mid-December, but now the airline has decided to extend the suspension of flights until after the holiday season. The period from Thanksgiving through December is the busiest time of the year for most carriers.

According to FOX Business, 95 flights this month will be canceled due to United's decision to sideline the place, while 93 flights per day will be canceled in November and 75 flights per day in December.

"We are continuing to work through the schedule to try and swap and upgauge aircraft to mitigate the disruption caused by the grounding of the MAX," said United spokesman Frank Benenati.

"We continue to automatically book affected customers on alternate flights. If we are unable to place them on a different flight, we will proactively reach out to try and offer other options."

Other prominent airlines such as American and Southwest have also moved back the normal resumption of flights for the Max until January.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE