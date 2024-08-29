Body of Delta worker 'unrecognizable' after tire explosion, son says

The son of a Delta Air Lines worker killed at the airline’s aircraft maintenance facility in Atlanta early Tuesday says his father's body was "unrecognizable," and only able to be identified by his tattoos.

Mirko Marweg, 58, was known as "Mr. Fix-It" to his family. He served in the Air Force for four years and worked for the MARTA metro system, prior to being employed by Delta Air Lines for more than 20 years, according to 11Alive News.

"I'm in a state of shock," Marweg's son, Andre Coleman, told the TV station. "I wanted to view the body because I didn't believe it was true. Neither did my mom."

"We identified him by tattoos and his Mississippi State lanyard around his neck."

The fatal incident happened shortly after 5 a.m. at a maintenance facility in Delta's Technical Operations Center next to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the airline said.

Marweg was among two workers who died while wheel components were being disassembled for maintenance at a wheel and brake shop. A third worker was seriously injured.

The parts were not attached to a plane at the time, Delta said.

The Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the second victim as 37-year-old Luis Aldarondo. The injured worker remained in medical care as of Wednesday following the incident, which Delta said involved wheel components that were being disassembled for maintenance and not attached to an aircraft.

A federal investigation by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is underway.

Marweg, who lived in Stone Mountain, Georgia, was planning to retire in a few months, according to 11Alive.

Coleman said his father was a loving man who had just helped change the oil on Coleman's motorcycle on Sunday.

"That’s the kind of dad he was. He was always there," Coleman said.

The cause of the explosion has not been released.

The plane believed to be involved, a Boeing 757-200, arrived from Las Vegas, Nevada, after 9 p.m. Sunday, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

