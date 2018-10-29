Blue Apron, Walmart’s Jet team up for meal delivery

Blue Apron Holdings has selected Walmart’s Jet as its first e-retailer of meal kits. Beginning Monday, Blue Apron’s meals can be purchased by households across most of New York City, Jersey City, New Jersey, and Hoboken, New Jersey – and can be delivered either the same day or next day.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg APRN BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC 1.38 +0.24 +21.05% WMT WALMART INC. 100.38 +1.44 +1.46%

“Teaming up with Jet enables us to dynamically serve the lifestyle of metropolitan consumers, who will now be able to conveniently fill up their online shopping carts with high quality Blue Apron meals that can be cooked in 30 minutes or less while shopping for other everyday needs,” said Brad Dickerson, Blue Apron CEO.

Blue Apron will offer a rotation of two-serving recipes unique to Jet.

The first Blue Apron meals that will be offered on Jet.com are: Seared Steaks & Peperonata with Fregola Sarda Pasta & Grana Padano Cheese, $22.99; Dukkah-Spiced Beef & Couscous with Tahini-Dressed Broccoli, $20.99; Togarashi Popcorn Chicken with Sweet Chili Slaw & Jasmine Rice, $18.99; Italian Farro Bowl with Roasted Vegetables & Mozzarella $16.99. A $5.95 scheduling fee applies to delivery.