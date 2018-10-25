Minimum wages in the U.S. are under increased scrutiny ahead of the November midterm elections.Though the federal minimum wage is only $7.25 per hour, the hourly minimum varies widely by both state and city, ranging from the mandated minimum to as high as $15 per hour.

Continue Reading Below

In the wake of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in 2017, many companies announced plans to implement higher minimum wages for their employees.

Here are five companies that have started to implement these higher minimum wages.

1. Amazon: $15 per hour

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Beginning on Nov. 1, Amazon will raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour for the company's 250,000 full and part-time employees, as well as for its nearly 100,000 seasonal employees.

Advertisement

2. Costco: $14 per hour

The wholesale retailer announced in June that it was raising its minimum wage to $14 per hour from $13. Costco pays employees some of the highest wages among U.S. retailers, with the average hourly salary of $22.50.

3. Target: $12 per hour

A newly constructed Target store is shown in San Diego, California May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake - S1BETEQAKUAA

Target raised its minimum wage to $12 per hour in the spring, after previously raising it to $11 per hour in the fall. The company has said it gradually plans to raise it to $15 per hour by 2020.

4. Walmart: $11 per hour

A Walmart sign is pictured at one of their stores in Monterrey, Mexico, April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril - RC1232D724E0

Citing the recent tax cuts, retail giant Walmart announced that it was raising its minimum wage to $11, raising questions as to whether this move would push its competitors to do the same.

5. CVS: $11 per hour

The pharmacy and retail health chain announced in February that it would hike its minimum wage to $11 an hour, in addition to offering other employee benefits.