White House

Rep. Brady says Biden 'well on his way to killing millions of jobs'

Biden’s $6T budget proposal could lead to sluggish economic growth, Rep. Brady says

Biden's push to repeal Republican tax cuts will kill 6M jobs: Rep. Brady

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, discussed Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," arguing that the president is well on his way to killing millions of jobs.

REP. KEVIN BRADY:  I think the important thing here is don't… fund the infrastructure on the back of working families. President Biden's tax increases do exactly that, and they're just not needed. And the bottom line is, with these tax increases in there, America becomes a net loser. We actually lose jobs off of infrastructure, which makes no sense. 

I think people forget that President Biden, as a candidate, repeatedly vowed to repeal all of President Trump and Republican's tax cuts. That is a major $2,000 a year tax increase on working families. Certainly, it makes America's businesses less competitive here and around the world with what I think kills about 6 million jobs in America. But, of course, President Biden… is well on his way to killing millions of jobs just because of his policy issues.

And you probably know, as I did, the budget Biden Biden budget was pretty candid in it, acknowledged that once the sugar high of all the stimulus gets through, America goes back to those slow, sluggish Obama-Biden years of slow growth of two percent or less. So they acknowledge their own policies are slowing growth in America, slowing jobs in America. And obviously, we are going to impact paychecks again.

How Biden's $6T budget proposal could impact Americans

